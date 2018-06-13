A Livingston County judge accused of failing to disclose a relationship with a police officer during a murder case and other misconduct has been removed from hearing cases

County Chief Judge Miriam Cavanaugh said in a news release Wednesday Theresa Brennan’s caseload has been removed and reassigned until further notice. The move follows Tuesday’s filing of a 66-page complaint against Brennan by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission.

Investigators say Brennan had 239 phone calls with state police Sgt. Sean Furlong over a 14-month period while Furlong was involved in a murder case before the judge. They acknowledged an affair but insist it started after the trial.

The complaint also says Brennan’s secretary shopped for her and ran personal errands on public time.

Brennan hasn’t commented since the complaint was filed.