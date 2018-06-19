A Massachusetts judge has ruled charges against a former Portland police officer will be dismissed in three months if she stays out of trouble

Twenty-five-year-old Zahra Abu was charged at a Jan. 13 Ja Rule concert in Worcester after police say she became unruly and refused to leave the premises. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports Abu, Portland’s first Somali police officer, resigned last week before an internal affairs investigation was completed.

The judge ruled Tuesday that he found sufficient facts for guilty findings, but continued the charges for three months and placed Abu on administrative probation. The charges will be dismissed Sept. 25 if she has no further difficulties with the law.

Abu could not be reached at the Portland address listed for her in Massachusetts court records.