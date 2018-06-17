The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting anglers to attend its Carp-O-Rama June 23 at Branched Oak State Recreation Area northwest of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting anglers to attend its Carp-O-Rama June 23 at Branched Oak State Recreation Area northwest of Lincoln.

This free event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 23 at Liebers Point.

Carp caught by anglers will be used in demonstrations on cleaning, preparing and cooking the fish. The cooked fish then will be served as a free lunch. Loaner gear will be available.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering the recreation area, which sits 4 miles (7 kilometers) north of Malcolm in Lancaster County.

For anglers in western Nebraska, there will be a Carp-O-Rama on July 14 at Lake Maloney State Recreation Area south of North Platte.