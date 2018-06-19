About two dozen people have been treated for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a Houston food distribution center

Firefighters were summoned to the center along the city’s Produce Row after workers reported experiencing nausea, headache and dizziness.

Authorities say they believe exhaust from a piece of machinery running indoors was responsible for the exposure late Monday afternoon. Fire Department Deputy Chief Blake White says the ill people were taken to a hospital for treatment in hyperbaric chambers to “basically get the (carbon monoxide) out of their system.”

Officials haven’t immediately identified the contractor operating the machinery and whether any criminal charges may be merited. The center can’t be reopened until an industrial hygienist provides approval that it’s safe.