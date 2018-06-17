Multi-car crash shuts down highway heading into Boston after at least one car catches fire
BOSTON (AP) — A multi-car crash has shut down a highway heading into Boston after at least one car caught fire.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 93 near Quincy.
Witnesses at the scene captured video of a car engulfed in flames, and all northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about two hours.
It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.
The highway has since reopened to traffic.