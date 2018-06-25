CHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A camp counselor in New Hampshire took quick action after spotting a package of heroin at a beach during the first day of summer camp.
WMUR-TV reports that police in Chester say the counselor saw the package at Wason Pond Recreation Area on Monday and thought it might be drugs. The beach was filled with children participating in a city-run summer camp.
Police say the camp counselor carefully removed the package and made sure the children were safe. When police arrived, they determined the package contained heroin.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com