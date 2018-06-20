An investigation finds contributions to California schools from the state lottery are unchanged from 12 years ago, despite revenues that have soared in recent years thanks to enormous jackpots

KPCC-FM reported Tuesday that rule changes implemented by state lawmakers eight years ago eliminated the requirement that 34 cents of every lottery dollar go to education. The idea was to free up the California Lottery to sweeten jackpots in the hope that while the percentage going to schools would dip, the extra ticket sales would push the dollar amount higher.

But the changes mean it takes longer to reach the same level of support. These days the contribution is just 23 cents.

Lottery spokesman Russ Lopez tells the news station that the strategy to maximize sales to boost revenue is working.