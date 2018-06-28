FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Budget problems have forced a city south of Fairbanks to close its library.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the library in Nenana (nee-NA-nah) library will close Saturday.
The city posted a message on a social media page asking residents to immediately return all library material.
The message says the city’s recently passed budget allows for minimal administration and water and sewer services.
Nenana is a city of almost 400 people about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) south of Fairbanks. It has experienced financial turmoil for years.
The Nenana Volunteer Fire Department operated without vehicle or workers’ compensation insurance for at least six weeks in March and April.
The Alaska State Troopers Financial Crimes Unit on June 7 searched city offices looking for “records of malfeasance.”
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com