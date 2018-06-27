BEND, Ore. — A fast-moving brush fire damaged two homes and destroyed a fifth-wheel trailer on the eastern edge of Prineville.
Crook County Fire Chief Matt Smith told KTVZ-TV on Wednesday that the homes had moderate damage, but were livable. He says one family spent the night away from home.
Smith said the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crews arrived to find a fifth-wheel camp trailer fully involved, and flames were near a home occupied by elderly residents who were quickly evacuated. Officials evacuated four other homes as the fire raced up Barnes Butte.

Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/