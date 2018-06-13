Dozens of fans have set up tents and cots outside Aloha Stadium to purchased tickets to see singer Bruno Mars perform his second Honolulu show in November

HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of fans have set up tents and cots outside Aloha Stadium to purchased tickets to see singer Bruno Mars perform his second Honolulu show in November.

About 50 people were lined up Wednesday afternoon to buy standard priced-tickets from the stadium’s box office, which opens for ticket sales Saturday morning.

Tickets for Mars’ first Honolulu concert in November sold out in minutes over the weekend, leaving many fans frustrated and empty-handed.

Bruno Mars fan Leona Ahlo told KITV-TV that she tried to buy tickets online last weekend, but it was “highly impossible.”

Ahlo says she will stay in line during the nights and her husband will hold the place during the day.

The first person in the stadium queue arrived Tuesday afternoon.