The British government is backing a proposed law that would make it a criminal offense to take "upskirting" photos
LONDON (AP) — The British government is backing a proposed law that would make it a criminal offense to take “upskirting” photos.
Upskirting involves taking a photo or video under someone’s clothing without their consent. It has become more common with the spread of smartphones in recent years.
The government said Friday it endorses the proposal ahead of a debate in Parliament.
Justice Minister Lucy Frazer called upskirting “a hideous invasion of privacy which leaves victims feeling degraded and distressed.” She said making upskirting a specific offense would send a clear message that perpetrators will be punished.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- NASA rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars
In severe cases the new law could impose a two-year prison sentence on offenders.
The practice is already illegal in Scotland.