LONDON (AP) — What to do during Britain’s hottest summer in years? Why, count butterflies, of course.
Britain is holding a Big Butterfly Count to help experts assess the state of the wildlife environment. The count is being backed by celebrities, including naturalist David Attenborough, and depends on people devoting 15 minutes to counting butterfly species.
More than 60,000 volunteers took part in the Butterfly Conservation survey last year. The annual survey began in 2010 and the group says it’s become the largest butterfly monitoring project in the world.
The group says butterflies react very quickly to environmental changes, making them excellent indicators of biodiversity. It says a decline in butterflies is “an early warning” of other wildlife losses.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Portland woman swerves off cliff and survives 7 days trapped on a secluded California beach
- Cohen secretly taped Trump discussing payment to Playboy model
- Hundreds at vigils mourn victims of Branson boat accident WATCH
- L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold loved food and his city, was beloved by readers
- Justice Department releases secret surveillance documents of ex-Trump aide
The count, which also helps to identify threatened species, goes until Aug. 12.