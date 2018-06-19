Federal prosecutors say a 29-year-old Brazilian citizen has pleaded guilty in New Orleans in connection with an identity theft scheme involving credit card skimmers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 29-year-old Brazilian citizen has pleaded guilty in New Orleans in connection with an identity theft scheme involving credit card skimmers.

A Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says Andre Lion Goncalves Pereira (AHN’-drey lee-OHN’ gahn-KAL-vez peh-REHR’-ah) pleaded guilty last week to aggravated identity theft.

Pereira was among a group of Brazilian nationals arrested at a New Orleans hotel last August. Prosecutors say federal and state officers found them in possession of re-encoded credit cards and equipment that included ATM skimmers.

Sentencing for Pereira was set for Sept. 12. He faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence.