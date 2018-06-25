MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court official says a Brazilian World Cup fan has been arrested in St. Petersburg as part of an extradition request from Brazil.
Daria Lebedeva, a spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg city court, said Monday that Rodrigo Vicenti Dinardi was placed under arrest for two months. Brazil is seeking Dinardi’s extradition on charges of armed robbery.
St. Petersburg city police declined to comment, but the Fontanka.ru news website said Dinardi was detained by Interpol on Friday after Brazil’s victory over Costa Rica.
Lebedeva says Dinardi maintains his innocence and believes there has been a mix-up.
More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup