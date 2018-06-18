The Georgia State Patrol has identified the boys killed during a weekend mudding event as brothers from Macon

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol has identified the boys killed during a weekend mudding event as brothers from Macon.

News outlets report that 10-year-old Justin Moore and 14-year-old Ryan Moore died and 11-year-old Zach Holloway of Milledgeville was seriously hurt when a driver lost control of his truck.

The accident occurred Saturday at the South Creek Mud Boggin’ in Milledgeville.

Medical Center-Navicent Health spokeswoman Megan Allen tells WMAZ-TV that Holloway remained in serious condition Monday. Police had said he was flown to a Florida hospital.

Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the truck’s throttle stuck as it left a mud pit shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. It overturned after hitting the children.