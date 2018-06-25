BOSTON (AP) — The superintendent of Boston Public Schools denies that the school system shared information about a student with federal immigration authorities.
Superintendent Tommy Chang says Monday in a letter responding to a lawsuit filed last week that seeks to force the school system to say how much student information it shares with immigration officials.
Chang says Boston Public Schools would never give student information to immigration authorities, “unless required by law.”
Chang says in the specific case cited in the lawsuit, the school system complied with requests from Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police investigators probing gang-related murders to provide school police reports.
Chang says the reports didn’t contain “any student immigration information.”
Chang has also announced Friday that he would step down as superintendent but didn’t say why.