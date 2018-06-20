A self-driving car company is getting the green light to test its vehicles on a Colonial-era street network with a reputation for aggressive human drivers
BOSTON (AP) — A self-driving car company is getting the green light to test its vehicles on a Colonial-era street network with a reputation for aggressive human drivers.
Boston city officials announced Wednesday that they’ve granted permission to NuTonomy to test its autonomous vehicles citywide.
The company began testing in the city’s Seaport District last year but will now expand testing throughout the city. Each autonomous vehicle is required to have a safety driver at the wheel to take control in an emergency.
Boston-based NuTonomy was spun out of a lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is now a subsidiary of auto parts maker Aptiv, based in Gillingham, England.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
The company described the Boston citywide testing as an opportunity to advance self-driving technology on some of North America’s “most complex roads.”