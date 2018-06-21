BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Boise say they’re investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who appeared to suffer a medical emergency after being placed under arrest by police.

The Boise Police Department in a statement Thursday says officers arrested Scott Daniel Townsend at about 4 a.m. Wednesday at a business after responding to a report of a battery.

Police say Townsend cooperated with officers and that officers immediately began life-saving measures and called paramedics after noticing Townsend was having a medical emergency.

Townsend was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is also investigating and is awaiting toxicology results.