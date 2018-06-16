A body has been pulled from the Licking River in northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A body has been pulled from the Licking River in northern Kentucky.
News outlets report the body was pulled out of the river Thursday afternoon under a bridge near where the Licking River and Ohio River meet.
Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Steffen tells The Cincinnati Enquirer the department has no information to release yet. He declined to say if the person was a man or woman. He says the person’s identity and cause of death are being investigated.
WLWT-TV reports Covington Fire officials say the body was spotted by officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
