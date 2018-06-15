The body of a Muskogee teenager who disappeared in a northeastern Oklahoma lake has been recovered
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — The body of a Muskogee teenager who disappeared in a northeastern Oklahoma lake has been recovered.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of the missing 18-year-old was recovered Friday morning from Lake Tenkiller, located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
Authorities have not released the name of the teen, who disappeared after jumping from a 15-foot cliff into the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say the teen struggled after surfacing, then disappeared beneath the surface. Authorities say other swimmers in the area were unable to rescue him.
Troopers searched for the teen’s body for several hours Thursday night before suspending the search because of darkness.
Troopers say the body was recovered Friday morning close to where the teen was last seen.