GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Oregon man has been recovered from an Idaho river.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night that the remains of Reece Rollins, one of four hunters who went missing after an early-morning crash May 21 into the Selway River, was found late Tuesday.

Deputies say search and rescue crews found the body partially submerged and wedged between a boulder and a log.

Authorities say dental records and tattoos were used to identify the victim as the 22-year-old Rollins of Terrebonne.

Two others had escaped when the SUV carrying six men left a road and flipped upside-down into the water in a remote part of Idaho near the Montana border.

The three other men are still missing.