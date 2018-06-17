Authorities say the body of a Louisiana woman who was reported missing has been found

Authorities say the body of a Louisiana woman who was reported missing has been found.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Allison Hudson says the body of 39-year-old Julie Moak was found in West Baton Rouge Parish on Friday. Hudson says it is too early to tell if there was foul play in the woman’s death.

News outlets report Moak was last seen driving a vehicle on Wednesday.

Authorities say an autopsy to determine Moak’s cause of death is pending. The Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge sheriff’s offices are investigating.