FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — A body has been found at a New Jersey home owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Property records list Jenkins as the owner.
The prosecutor’s office says the dead man isn’t the house’s owner. His identity wasn’t immediately released. The office didn’t say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.
A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn’t comment further.
Jenkins played at North Alabama before being drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.