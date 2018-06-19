Authorities in Michigan are investigating after a black man woke up to find swastikas and four slashed tires on his pickup truck

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Genesee County are investigating after a black man woke up to find swastikas and slashed tires on his pickup truck.

Someone also spray-painted “wite pride” on the side of Hubert Roberts’ Chevy Silverado in Vienna Township. White was misspelled.

The 62-year-old Roberts tells the Flint Journal that he discovered the damage Tuesday. He says he feels “very hurt.” His truck has a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sheriff Robert Pickell (Pi-KELL’) says he’s assigned a detective to investigate the vandalism. Prosecutor David Leyton says he was “furious” when he learned about it. The Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps police.