A business owner whose Bismarck store was raided by police has pleaded not guilty to felony drug paraphernalia and possession charges

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A business owner whose Bismarck store was raided by police has pleaded not guilty to felony drug paraphernalia and possession charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Ryan Loeb of Mandan was arrested April 20 after officers raided his Tokes “R” Us store in Bismarck. Authorities allege the store had items specifically made for marijuana, hashish and THC ingestion.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Loeb is scheduled for trial in October.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com