A bill before Congress would designate a World War II internment camp on Oahu as a national historic site, allowing access to more protections and funding

HONOLULU (AP) — A bill before Congress would designate a World War II internment camp on Oahu as a national historic site, allowing access to more protections and funding.

Hawaii News Now reports the Honouliuli Internment Camp opened in 1943 to hold Japanese-Americans and prisoners of war. It was established as a national monument in 2015.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who introduced the measure, says the site would be entitled to additional funding under the new designation. The measure would also open up opportunities for more preservation efforts and archaeological research.

The public is not currently allowed to visit the site, but a public memorial is being planned.

The National Park Service says the site will give the history of internment, martial law and the experiences of prisoners in Hawaii.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/