Legislation addressing both high-performing math students and a district with low-performing schools are heading to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation addressing both high-performing math students and a district with low-performing schools are heading to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The House gave final approval Thursday to Senate changes of a measure to place traditional public school students with top scores on end-of-year math tests in advanced math courses the following year.

The bill follows newspaper reports finding children from low-income families more likely to be kept out of advanced classes than children from wealthier families despite excellent scores.

The measure also allows one district — likely Rowan-Salisbury— to operate as a “renewal school system” with regulatory flexibility similar to what many low-performing schools in the district now receive.

The measure also takes steps to reduce standardized testing and ensure districts teach cursive writing and multiplication tables.