LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Democrat Nelson Araujo for Nevada secretary of state.
Araujo’s campaign made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Biden says in a statement that Araujo protected small businesses and first responders as a member of the Nevada Assembly and will defend the right to free and fair elections as secretary of state.
Araujo says he’s grateful for Biden’s support.
Araujo is challenging incumbent Republican Barbara Cegavske.