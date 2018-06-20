Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed in Waukesha County as a pediatrician and father of three

Brian Yagoda was killed last week when he was struck while biking in the Town of Delafield. He was taken to Aurora Summit Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The 71-year-old driver who hit Yagoda is cooperating with investigators. Yagoda was a pediatrician at ProHealth Medical Group in Muskego. ProHealth executive Arthur Coffey tells the Journal Sentinel Yagoda was a respected medical professional whose patients appreciated his friendly and approachable manner.

A funeral service will be held Saturday in Pewaukee.