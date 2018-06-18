A Long Island dog named Dagger, who moonlights as a canine artist known as DogVinci, will be the featured artist in a new art show aiming to support an animal shelter

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island dog named Dagger, who moonlights as a canine artist known as DogVinci, will be the featured artist in a new art show aiming to support an animal shelter.

The show is called “Gimme Shelter” and will feature more than 40 DogVinci original paintings for sale. WNBC-TV reports the show will benefit the Babylon Animal Shelter.

The red beret-wearing dog from Massapequa was taught to paint by watching his owner Yvonne Dagger — herself an artist. They have sold more than 400 paintings, which have raised more than $45,000 in donations for various charities and causes.

The show will be held June 23 in Oyster Bay from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

