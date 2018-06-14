Bangor officials say the city will reserve more locations for food truck vendors _ citing an increase in demand

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Bangor officials say the city will reserve more locations for food truck vendors — citing an increase in demand.

City Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Willette told councilors Monday that the office is trying to create alternatives for food truck vendors interested in finding space. The Bangor Daily News reports the city currently offers five spots on the waterfront, with vendors selling foods like pizza, Mexican food, ice cream and grilled cheeses.

In the next few weeks, interested food truck vendors will be able to choose from another six places to park across the city. Willette says the trucks will be required to pack up and leave each night, and couldn’t park permanently in those spaces.

Bangor has allowed food trucks since 2010, when there was one.

