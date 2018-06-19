Primary election ballots that were supposed to be mailed to voters have been delayed in northern Utah's Cache County

County Clerk Jill Zollinger says the ballots were supposed to arrive shortly after June 5. She says Elections Systems and Software, a company contracted to assemble the ballots, envelopes and instructions, is behind the delay.

Zollinger says more than 52,000 ballots were to be printed. As of Sunday less than half of those had been scanned by the post office for delivery. More may have been scanned Monday.

Elections Systems and Software told The Herald Journal that it’s investigating.

Zollinger says ballots should arrive by Tuesday.

Voters have to return the ballots at the post office by June 25 or take them on June 26 primary election day to a ballot drop off center or the clerk’s office.

