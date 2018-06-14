Private courier drivers are continuing their effort to retrieve the remaining ballots for additional tabulations to determine winners in two Democratic primary elections

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Private courier drivers are continuing the retrieval of remaining ballots for tabulations to determine winners in two Democratic primary elections.

The process of collecting the ballots began Thursday, and it’s expected to be completed on Friday.

The state’s election officials said they hope to make available unofficial election results next week.

With ranked-choice voting, voters rank the candidate preferences from first to last on the ballot, and a candidate who collects a majority of the vote wins.

If there is no majority, then last-place candidate is eliminated and votes reallocated for additional rounds of tabulations.

It’ll come into play in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. It also could be used in the Democratic 2nd Congressional District race if Jared Golden comes up short of a majority.