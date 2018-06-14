A new autopsy report says a 9-year-old Oklahoma girl who died after losing consciousness at school had an enlarged heart

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A new autopsy report says a 9-year-old Oklahoma girl who died after losing consciousness at school had an enlarged heart.

The Tulsa World reports that the state Medical Examiner’s Office released its autopsy report Tuesday for Milagros Villalpando, known as Milly. The report lists the fourth-grader’s cause of death as myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart, and the manner of death as natural.

Office spokeswoman Amy Elliott says Milly had no previous illnesses.

Milly was resting after playing basketball during a physical education class at Will Rogers Elementary School Nov. 13 when she began losing consciousness. First responders transported her to local hospital when they couldn’t stabilize her condition in the gym. She died at the hospital.

Milly’s obituary says she was “a good friend who was always smiling.”

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com