CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A 27-year-old auto parts store employee in Corvallis has been charged in connection with allegedly embezzling more than $33,000 from the business.
The Gazette-Times reported Tuesday that Travis Teague has been charged with first-degree aggravated theft in Benton County Circuit Court.
He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
According to police, an investigation from the Advance Auto Parts regional asset protection department determined Teague made over 105 fraudulent merchandise returns to his personal credit cards totaling $33,417.
He allegedly did from October into this month.
He’s been released from jail on certain conditions.
