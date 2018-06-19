Authorities say a tree fell and crushed a car in northern New Jersey, seriously injuring two people

Morristown police the tree fell around 8 p.m. Monday. A severe thunderstorm had passed through the area around that time, but it’s not clear if the storm caused the tree to fall.

Emergency responders were soon able to free the victims. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of “traumatic injuries,” but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.