Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a woman was shot in the stomach in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy who was target practicing with a firearm has been taken into custody after a woman was shot in the stomach in Tennessee.
A Knox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says the boy and his 16-year-old brother had been shooting the firearm in the backyard of their home on Sunday.
Authorities tell news outlets that 63-year-old Janice Inman was driving a golf cart when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
The 13-year-old boy was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center pending a hearing.
