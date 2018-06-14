Authorities are searching for a prisoner who walked away from a rehabilitation center in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a prisoner who walked away from a rehabilitation center in Fargo.

Fargo police and the U.S. Marshals Service say 29-year-old Sean Schroeder of Dunseith walked away from Centre, Inc., on Wednesday. Schroeder pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter for a 2017 incident in which he another person died.

He was at the rehabilitation facility on a court-ordered furlough when he walked away.

Authorities say he did not have immediate access to a car.

Schroeder is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and about 165 pounds. He is white, and has brown hair, and blue eyes. Police say he could be a public safety risk due to a history of violence and drug use. Anyone who sees Schroeder is asked to contact authorities.