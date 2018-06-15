Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from an eastern New Mexico county lockup

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from an eastern New Mexico county lockup.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates were last seen walking north from the detention center in Clovis around 11 a.m. Friday. They were wearing white t-shirts, boxer shorts and head coverings.

The inmates were identified as Aaron Clark, who was accused of attempted child abuse and identity fraud; Ricky Sena, who was facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and auto theft; and Victor Apodaca, who had been jailed on drug charges.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the jail has had multiple escapes — 16 between 2002 and 2013, including eight one night in 2008.

More than $11 million in improvements are being made at the jail, a result of concerns about escapes and other security issues.

