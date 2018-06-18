Authorities say a 47-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting in Omaha.
Omaha police Terry Warren was pronounced dead Sunday shortly after officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. Authorities say he was found on the ground in a northeast Omaha neighborhood.
Police offered few other details but urged anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers by phone at 402-444-STOP or online at www.omahacrimestoppers.org. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.
Police say they’re still investigating the incident.
