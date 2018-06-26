MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho have identified a Meridian man shot and killed by police in Meridian.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified 48-year-old Robert Lyle Barton as having died from a gunshot wound to the chest on Saturday.

Police say Meridian police officers at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife.

Police say the officers located Barton in the backyard and attempted to negotiate with him but he pulled out a handgun and was shot by one of the officers.

Barton was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The Critical Incident Task Force led by the Boise Police Department is investigating.