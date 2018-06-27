CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An incident report says the son of a woman killed in a crash that injured South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington told deputies his mother had trouble seeing at night.

The report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spoke with the son of 69-year-old Helen White shortly after last Friday night’s crash. According to the incident report, Samuel White told the deputy that he and Helen White had just left a family home.

The sheriff’s office said Helen White had been in a hit-and-run accident just a few minutes before turning into the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 and heading north. The collision injured Arrington, who recently defeated incumbent Mark Sanford in a Republican primary.