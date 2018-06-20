Authorities have identified a Grand Forks man who died when the forklift he was operating was struck and killed by a minivan on a state highway near Thompson
THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Grand Forks man who died when the forklift he was operating was struck and killed by a minivan on a state highway near Thompson.
The Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Juan Contreras was driving the forklift on Highway 15 when he was struck Monday afternoon.
The two people in the minivan weren’t hurt.
The patrol is still investigating what happened.
