Authorities say two people are dead after a plane crashed Friday just south of a Southern California airport

HESPERIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a plane crashed Friday just south of a Southern California airport.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Hesperia Police say the plane crashed on a road and was on fire when deputies and first responders arrived shortly after 5 p.m. The plane crashed near the Hesperia Airport.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro tells The Daily Press that the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling on the road was struck and damaged by debris from the crash, but no one inside was injured.

Details on the plane’s departure site or its destination were unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Hesperia is a high desert city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of downtown San Bernardino.

The Associated Press