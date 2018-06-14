An auditor says the agency that manages state parks and public land isn't collecting all of the user fees that are owed

BOSTON (AP) — An auditor says the agency that manages state parks and public land isn’t collecting all of the user fees that are owed.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump released an audit Thursday of the Department of Conservation and Recreation. It estimates about $600,000 in user fees were unpaid through June 30, 2017.

DCR spokesman Troy Wall says they’ll review the report as they evaluate their permit and lease procedures.

Bump says the department didn’t keep an accurate official record of use agreements, didn’t have adequate procedures to effectively collect fees and didn’t send past due accounts to the state comptroller for collection.

Most of the new, unpaid user fees stemmed from a program that leases public land for telecommunications towers.

Bump says a 2013 audit found about $170,000 in uncollected user fees.