NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and wounded in broad daylight on a bustling Brooklyn street.
Two suspects fled the scene on Friday afternoon in downtown Brooklyn, at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
The victim is in serious but stable condition at Methodist Hospital after the attack at about 4:30 p.m. Police did not immediately release his name.
Authorities were investigating the motive for the stabbing. The attackers were still on the loose hours later. No weapon was recovered.
