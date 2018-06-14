An Atlanta police officer has resigned after her arrest during a drug raid at aa apartment complex

Atlanta Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officer Iris Rowe resigned Wednesday after her arrest Monday. She is being held at the Fulton County Jail on multiple drug charges including possession of marijuana and MDMA with intent to distribute.

Rowe had been with the department since 2016 and assigned to the mobile patrol unit. She along with two others, Jeremy Laye and Tony Robinson, were also arrested and accused of selling drugs.

Laye was also charged with obstruction of an officer and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.

Officers found marijuana, guns and $8,000 inside the apartment in College Park.

A court hearing for all three is scheduled for June 27.