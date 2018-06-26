ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Astoria officials have rejected plans for a 66-room waterfront hotel.

The Design Review Committee and the Historic Landmarks Commission disliked the size and appearance of the four-story hotel that would have been built across from the Astoria Riverwalk.

The Daily Astorian reports that Monday’s meeting of the design committee was standing room only, and all 16 people who testified were opposed. Critics described the planned Fairfield Inn and Suites as ugly, boxy and generic.

The developer, Hollander Hospitality, can appeal the decision or submit a new proposal and go through the whole process again. Company representative Sam Mullen says the company hasn’t decided its next move.

___

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com