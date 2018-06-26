EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An assistant county medical examiner in western Oregon has resigned from her job after pleading guilty to drunken driving.
The Register-Guard reports 28-year-old Madeline Slayden of Springfield pleaded guilty Friday to driving under the influence of intoxicants and was entered into a division program for first-time offenders.
Lane County prosecutors say Slayden resigned from her position as one of the three assistant Lane County medical examiners.
Slayden was arrested last month after she crashed her car and left the scene.
According to court documents, Slayden’s car flipped upside down on top of boulders. She was later found by police with a blood alcohol content double the state’s 0.08 percent limit.
A message left for Slayden by the newspaper was not returned.
