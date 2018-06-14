Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have voted to create a sexual assault victims' bill of rights that lays out their rights and provides resources for help

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have voted to create a sexual assault victims’ bill of rights to ensure victims know their rights.

The Democrat-led chamber approved the legislation on Thursday. It now moves to the Senate, where an identical bill is already under consideration.

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas says the bill aims to make sure all sexual assault survivors are treated with dignity and respect as they deal with law enforcement. The Queens Democrat is the bill’s Assembly sponsor.

Under the measure, victims would be given a copy of the bill of rights before they begin a physical examination or a police interview. The bill of rights explains that victims are entitled to consult with a rape crisis center and the right to health care services including emergency contraception.